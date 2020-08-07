MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A hybrid learning scenario has been proposed for the upcoming school year at Wayzata Public Schools.
On Thursday, the school district said the plan is start the year with hybrid learning based on current trends of COVID-19 in the community.
“One thing the virus is teaching us all is to be flexible. This plan reflects that flexibility, preparing us for the possibility of in-person learning and the necessity of distance learning as the year progresses,” the school said.
Wayzata Public Schools says 50% of students will attend school in-person on alternating days Monday through Thursday. Distance learning will happen for both groups on Friday.
“Students receiving Special Education, English Learner or other services may be asked to attend school in-person during distance learning days in the Hybrid Scenario to receive direct services. Service providers will work directly with families in these instances,” the school said
Students will be assigned on Aug. 17.
A “Wayzata Distance Choice” scenario will also be available for families not comfortable with hybrid or in-person learning.
Updates to Wayzata school plans will be made here.
