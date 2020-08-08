MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Saturday reported 924 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, with eight deaths.
The number of total positive cases in Minnesota has breached 60,000. Since March, Minnesota Department of Health says 1,138,595 tests have been administered total. In the last day, over 17,000 tests were completed.
STATE DATA: Read Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Situation Update
Of the 60,101 total positive cases confirmed state-wide, 52,768 no longer require isolation.
The state’s death toll is now at 1,648. The majority of the deaths have been in long-term care facilities, impacting the elderly population. Of the eight deaths reported Saturday, seven of them took place in long-term care facilities or group homes.
In hospitals, 309 patients currently need treatment, up nine from Friday. 154 of those hospitalized are in intensive care.
MDH officials continue to stress that the COVID-19 data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at just above 5% as of July 29. The positivity rate is one health indicator that health officials are using to determine whether or not to continue reopening the state or dial back.
You must log in to post a comment.