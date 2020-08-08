Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two free COVID-19 testing sites will open for weekend days in August, Ramsey County Public Health officials say.
Officials are working with community partners to offer the sites starting on Aug. 8 and through the end of the month.
The drive-thru and walk-up testing is open to anyone, with or without symptoms. The tests are free, no insurance is required, and no ID is needed to take the test.
The locations for the tests are:
- Saturdays, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Aldrich Arena at 1850 White Bear Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109
- Sundays, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Washington Technology Magnet School at 1495 Rice Street, Saint Paul, MN 55117
Though preregistration is recommended, it is not required. Officials also say hours may expand through the course of the month. To learn more, click here.
