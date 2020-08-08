MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While a deputy from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a burglary in progress on Thursday morning, a driver chose to flee the scene, but crashed and died.
According to the State Patrol, a deputy responded to the 26000 block of Donnelly Avenue at 10:40 a.m. When they arrived at the house in Hampton Township, they a found a car backed into a secluded area of the property.
The deputy then attempted to block the car – a 2017 Buick Envision – but the driver chose to flee. He struck the squad car as he made his way northbound on Donnelly Avenue.
Though the deputy attempted to follow him, a mile north of the house, the car rolled into a field.
A man was found dead inside, and a woman sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital. The car was reported stolen from Minneapolis.
On Saturday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as 40-year-old Sincere Yero Page-El.
Minnesota State Patrol is investigating this incident.
