MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eddy Louis is now pleading guilty in connection to the drowning death of his 21-month-old son last September in Bloomington.
According to the criminal complaint from the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, Louis, who was 54 at the time, and his 25-year-old wife Sabrina Louis left their three young children alone in their apartment for about two hours on the morning of Sept. 21, 2019, while they went shopping at a Walmart.
When they arrived home, their oldest son was still asleep, but their 4-year-old had apparently attempted to give his younger brother a bath, which led to his death. The parents later told investigators they believed the kids would remain asleep while they were gone.
Eddy Louis’ plea for the charge of second-degree manslaughter was changed Wednesday. The charge stipulates that culpable negligence created unreasonable risk to the toddler.
Sabrina Louis is still pleading not guilty as of Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.