MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eddy Louis is now pleading guilty in connection to the drowning death of his 21-month-old son last September in Bloomington.

According to the criminal complaint from the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, Louis, who was 54 at the time, and his 25-year-old wife Sabrina Louis left their three young children alone in their apartment for about two hours on the morning of Sept. 21, 2019, while they went shopping at a Walmart.

Sabrina Louis and Eddy Louis (credit: Henn. Co. Jail)

When they arrived home, their oldest son was still asleep, but their 4-year-old had apparently attempted to give his younger brother a bath, which led to his death. The parents later told investigators they believed the kids would remain asleep while they were gone.

Eddy Louis’ plea for the charge of second-degree manslaughter was changed Wednesday. The charge stipulates that culpable negligence created unreasonable risk to the toddler.

Sabrina Louis is still pleading not guilty as of Sunday.

