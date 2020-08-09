Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating the 45th homicide of the year.
Just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded a shooting in the area of Lake Street and Chicago Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a wounded man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The vehicle was up against a building with little damage done.
The victim was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare where he later died.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
