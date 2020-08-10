Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — TCF Bank says it’s investigating why some debit cards aren’t working.
The now-former Minnesota company combined with Detroit-based Chemical Bank over the weekend. Some customers reported Monday that they could no longer use their cards for contactless payments. Others saw incorrect account balances and couldn’t reach customer service.
Officials apologized, saying the company is working to fix the card problem, and expects balances to be accurate by Tuesday morning.
TCF Bank was founded in Minneapolis in 1923.
