MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington firefighters say no one was hurt after crews knocked down a house fire in the south metro city early Monday morning.
The Bloomington Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at a home on the 9800 block of First Avenue South, just across the street from John F. Kennedy High School.
Crews quickly dealt with the fire, and reported that no one was hurt by the flames.
Neighbors near this home in Bloomington woke up to smoke and, soon after, fire crews. It was put out quickly and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/8rINLft2IX
— Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) August 10, 2020
The fire department says that crews responded to several incidents overnight related to severe weather, particularly downed tree limbs. It’s unclear is severe weather played a role in the house fire.
The fire remains under investigation.
