MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they’ve received a report of a United States Postal Service box stolen on the city’s south side over the weekend.
The mailbox was taken from the corner of West 24th Street and Girard Avenue in South Minneapolis at about 1 p.m. Sunday.
So far, no arrests have been made, although authorities say several witnesses saw the incident.
The theft of the mailboxes raises concerns as the box could have contained mail-in ballots ahead of the election.
If you know who stole the mailbox, call authorities at 877-876-2455.
