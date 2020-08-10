Severe Weather:The latest updates on storms moving across Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Rebecca Kolls, Recipes

Monday on WCCO Mid-Morning, Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for a delicious kale salad:

Ingredients

  • Chopped kale
  • Dried cranberries
  • Toasted walnuts
  • Crumbled bleu cheese
  • Olive oil
  • Balsamic vinegar

Directions

  1. Start by removing stems from Kale. You can do it easily by ripping leaves from stem.
  2. Chop leaves into small bite-sized pieces enough to fill salad bowl.
  3. Add handful of cranberries and toasted walnuts (about ½ cup each).
  4. Drizzle olive oil over top of kale, going back and forth across the surface 3x. Do the same with balsamic vinegar going across surface 1.5 times.
  5. Add blue cheese to taste (I used about ½ cup) gently toss and serve.
Comments