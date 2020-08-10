Comments
Monday on WCCO Mid-Morning, Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for a delicious kale salad:
Ingredients
- Chopped kale
- Dried cranberries
- Toasted walnuts
- Crumbled bleu cheese
- Olive oil
- Balsamic vinegar
Directions
- Start by removing stems from Kale. You can do it easily by ripping leaves from stem.
- Chop leaves into small bite-sized pieces enough to fill salad bowl.
- Add handful of cranberries and toasted walnuts (about ½ cup each).
- Drizzle olive oil over top of kale, going back and forth across the surface 3x. Do the same with balsamic vinegar going across surface 1.5 times.
- Add blue cheese to taste (I used about ½ cup) gently toss and serve.
