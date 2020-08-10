Minnesota Weather: Sunday Storms Brought Big Hail To MetroWCCO is keeping a close eye on the sky Sunday afternoon, as storms push across the state. Here are the latest updates:

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms Possible As Heat And Humidity Return This WeekendAfter a stretch of cooler-than-average weather, the heat and humidity are returning to Minnesota this weekend, bringing the chance of severe storms.

With High School Football Season Pushed To Spring, What Will Field Conditions Be Like?The Minnesota State High School League has moved the fall football season to spring -- a time when winter can linger long enough to create a new set of outdoor challenges.

Minnesota Weather: Flood Warnings In Effect After Overnight Storms Drench South-Central Parts Of StateAfter overnight storms drenched parts of south-central Minnesota and with more than 8 inches of rain, flash floods are a threat Sunday morning.

Minnesota Weather: 90 Degree Temps, Tropical Humidity To Return This WeekendThe National Weather Service has an excessive heat watch set to begin Friday afternoon and last through the evening. The watch covers central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, and counties along the North Dakota border.