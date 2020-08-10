Comments
Fitness expert Ali Holman from CoreCamper.com showed WCCO Mid-Morning viewers three smoothie recipes that not only boost immunity but also burn fat too.
METABOLISM BOOSTING SMOOTHIE
1/2 c brewed green tea
1/4 c yogurt
1/4 c quick oats
1/2 banana
1/2 c berries
1 scoop Lean Out protein
IMMUNITY BOOSTING SMOOTHIE
1/2 c OJ
1/2 banana
1 tbsp Flax Seed
1/4 tsp vanilla
Teaspoon honey
Frozen berries
1 scoop Vanilla LEANOut Protein
CHOCOLATE LOVERS HEALTHY SMOOTHIE
8 Oz almond milk
1 tbsp PB
1 tsp cocoa powder
1 tbsp dark choc chips
1/2 banana
1 scoop chocolate LEANOut Protein
