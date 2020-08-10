MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite the cancellation of the Minnesota State Fair this year, some Twin Cities breweries are taking it upon themselves to bring fair-inspired beers to their locations.
The Freehouse in Minneapolis is teaming up with Pryes Brewing for a limited release state fair beer. The Pryes Winning Cobbler will be hitting some Twin Cities restaurants, taprooms and select liquor stores this month.
Jeremy Pryes, of Pryes Brewing, explained the inspiration behind the blueberry pastry ale.
“Blueberries are the star in this cobbler-style pastry ale. Real blueberry flavor is followed by a smooth vanilla finish. It’s simply delicious, and if you close your eyes, it’ll remind you of being at the fair, as it does for me,” Pryes said.
Pryes Winning Cobbler will be available at all Blue Plate Restaurants: Groveland Tap, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, The Freehouse, The Lowry, Edina Grill and 3 Squares Restaurant.
And it will be hitting the Pryes Brewing Taproom on Aug. 27 — which would have been the first day of the fair.
