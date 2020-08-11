MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Minnesota National Guardsman from Fridley has been accused of possessing child pornography.
According to officials in San Bernardino County in southern California, Neal McCoy was arrested on Aug. 5 at Fort Irwin Army Base, in Barstow. It followed an investigation into child pornography possession by a reserve member of the National Guard.
McCoy was booked into High Desert Detention Center and now faces a misdemeanor charge of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance on Aug. 7.
McCoy’s next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14. He’s not currently in custody.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota National Guard confirmed that Private First Class Neal McCoy is a member of Bravo Company, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment drilling out of St. Cloud. He joined the Minnesota National Guard on Jan. 18, 2019.
