Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents in Hennepin County affected financially by COVID-19 will receive emergency housing assistance from state funding.
Hennepin County received $6.1 million to help residents maintain stable housing during the pandemic. This is in addition to $16.7 million of CARES Act funding already allocated for emergency housing assistance — for a new total of $22.8 million.
With this new funding, the county will be able to help roughly 11,000 renters. Also, eligibility will be expanded to include households with incomes of up to 300% of the Federal Poverty Guideline — $78,600 for a four person household.
The county says it will work with its existing network of emergency housing assistance partners to administer these funds.
You must log in to post a comment.