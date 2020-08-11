MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For days if not weeks, the question question on the table has been: Will there be college football at the University of Minnesota this year?

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced its decision and, as expected, football is off the table this fall. That goes for all other fall sports as well, including all regular-season contests, championships and tournaments.

The conference issued a statement.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

With this decision, the Big Ten has become the first Power Five conference to decide not to play this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sports management professor told WCCO Big Ten schools could lose more than $60 million in revenue by not playing. According to the U of M, Gopher football generated more than $9 million in ticket sales alone last year.

A lot of college players and fans are voicing their opinions online. Some believe there is a way to still play and keep everyone safe.

“It would probably have to be something similar to what they are doing with the NBA, the bubble,” football fan Richard Johnson said. “(You) saw what happened with Major League Baseball; they had several teams where a lot of players came down with COVID. So it seems like a controlled situation like that is going to be the best route to go.”

At least four Big Ten coaches released statements supporting a fall season, but as many as 12 of the 14 university presidents have reportedly decided to vote against the season.

Meanwhile, the Summit League, future home of the University of St. Thomas, will postpone fall sports until the spring. That includes soccer, volleyball, and cross country. The Summit League does not have football.

Many college football players came together Sunday in support of a fall season. Under the #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited banners they expressed their desire to play alongside demands for health, safety and the eventual creation of a college football players association. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson appears to be the unofficial face of the movement.

The cancellation is disappointing for a Gophers football team coming off an 11-2 season and a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl and ranked in the preseason top 20.