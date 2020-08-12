MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men face criminal charges in connection to the home invasion and robbery of a St. Cloud woman Wednesday morning.
Police say officers were called to the 300 block of 9th Avenue South at about 10:19 a.m. after a woman reported she had just awoke to two men who had broke into her residence.
She says they pointed a gun at her and demanded money, but when she said she had none, they stole her phone and fled the scene in a car that was waiting for them.
The victim used a GPS app to track her phone to the 1500 block of 3rd Street North. Officers later found the three suspects in a vehicle near Highway 15 and Division Street. Multiple weapons were found inside.
All three men are from St. Cloud. The two suspected of breaking into the residence are 20-year-old Darius Bradford and 22-year-old Cameron Lipsiea. The suspected driver is 18-year-old Jamil Muhammad.
They are all charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. Muhammad is also charged with aiding and abetting an offender.
