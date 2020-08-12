Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is no Minnesota State Fair this summer, but the traditions and royalty will go on.
Brenna Connelly was crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday evening in a private ceremony that was streamed online.
The 19-year-old Byron native will serve as an ambassador for the Midwest Dairy Association. She currently attends the University of Minnesota.
Connelly will still get her face carved in a giant block of butter, which will be livestreamed Thursday on Princess Kay’s Facebook page.
You must log in to post a comment.