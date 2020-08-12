MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old Cambridge man, previously convicted of child pornography possession, is accused of breaking into a teenage girl’s bedroom in Vadnais Heights.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Russell James Anderson Baldwin with felony counts of first-degree burglary and harassment of a victim under 18 years old in connection to the Aug. 10 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 10 to a residence on Oakhurst Avenue in Vadnais Heights on the report of a burglary. Once there, deputies spoke with a woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

The girl said she was in her bedroom talking with her boyfriend on her phone when a man walked into her bedroom and sat on her bed. She said he said “we need to talk” and wouldn’t let her reach her phone to call the police. When the victim’s mother entered the room, she told him to get out and he left, the complaint said.

The girl told police it wasn’t the first time she’s seen the man. A couple weeks earlier at a Greenhaven Park, she said he asked her to get into his car with him, but she didn’t respond and he left. She said he also tried contacting her on social media platforms, including Instagram. Police said they recalled picking up Baldwin, who was drunk and homeless, at Greenhaven Park on Aug. 4.

Baldwin was later arrested, and told police he went to the house concerned for the family and wanted a friend. When asked how he knew where the mother and daughter lived, he said he searched the woman’s name online and found the address. He also admitted to climbing up a balcony to get into the house, the complaint said.

Police are examining the phone Baldwin had on him when he was arrested. In the beginning of the year, Baldwin was sentenced on three counts of child pornography possession in Isanti County.

If convicted, Baldwin could face up to 20 years in prison on the burglary charge and up to 10 years on the harassment charge.