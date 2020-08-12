MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The third legislative session of the year has begun at the Capitol, and one topic Minnesota lawmakers discussed Wednesday morning was how students will safely start the school year.
In a virtual hearing, Minnesota Department of Education officials laid out their plans to a committee of lawmakers. Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said that all districts must have a plan for distance learning, in-person learning and hybrid learning.
Several groups voiced concerns during the hearing. The National Alliance on Mental Illness said that children who are currently feeling isolated might need more mental health services. Also, parents of children with special needs said they could use more support.
Questions were also raised on the possibility of updating school ventilation systems and how children experiencing hunger will get access to food.
According to the Education Department’s plan, the priority will be to get young students and those with special needs back to in-person learning as soon as it is safely possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
