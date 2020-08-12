Primary Election:Get The Latest Results
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 28-year-old Plymouth man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 394 in St. Louis Park.

(credit: MnDOT)

It happened just before 3 p.m. on eastbound I-394 at Xenia Avenue. A Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Phillip Adams veered across all lanes and went up an embankment before rolling over and striking a light pole.

Adams, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.

The state patrol is investigating.

