MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 28-year-old Plymouth man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 394 in St. Louis Park.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on eastbound I-394 at Xenia Avenue. A Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Phillip Adams veered across all lanes and went up an embankment before rolling over and striking a light pole.
Adams, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
The state patrol is investigating.
