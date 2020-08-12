MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced the new leader of the Minnesota National Guard.

The governor has appointed Brigadier General Shawn Manke to serve as Minnesota’s next Adjutant General, filling the vacancy created upon the resignation of Major General Jon A. Jensen, who was recently promoted to Lieutenant General.

“In recent months, the Minnesota National Guard has been called to serve our state in unprecedented ways, and we are grateful for General Jensen’s service and steady leadership,” said Governor Walz. “Having served in the Minnesota National Guard for 24 years before becoming Governor, I know General Manke’s experience commanding Soldiers, concern for National Guard members’ well-being, and dedication to public service have prepared him to be an effective Adjutant General. I look forward to working with General Manke to serve the people of Minnesota.”

General Manke has served in a number of leadership roles in the Minnesota National Guard since 2003. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Division Commander of the 34th Infantry Division based in Rosemount, Minnesota, providing training and readiness oversight for ten National Guard brigades with more than 23,000 Soldiers across Minnesota and eight other states.

Since joining the Minnesota National Guard, Manke has also served in overseas deployments to Kosovo and Iraq.

“It is a true honor to be named as Minnesota’s next Adjutant General,” said General Manke. “The Minnesota National Guard is a tremendous organization, and I am humbled and eager to lead the great Minnesota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen in service to the State of Minnesota, and the United States of America.”

The Minnesota National Guard continues to support missions abroad but has also been mobilized for domestic situations here in Minnesota. In recent months, thousands of members of the National Guard were mobilized in response to the civil unrest following the tragic death of George Floyd.

The governor is the Commander-in-Chief of the Minnesota National Guard, and the Adjutant General serves for a term of seven years and is appointed by the governor.