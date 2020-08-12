MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duke Kim still remembers the feeling of hunger during his days in a refugee camp growing up in Vietnam.

“They would have stands with apples,” the Duc’s Vietnamese restaurant owner said. “I will remember that aroma but we didn’t have the money to buy.”

Kim came to America and his single mother of four always taught him to do good onto others. WCCO first introduced viewers to Kim in April when he was donating meal and gift cards to front line workers.

The story sparked others to donate to his Woodbury restaurant — to pass it on.

“There’s people that are fortunate to be where we are able to help other people,” Kim said.

He’s been waiting for the right opportunity to donate a larger amount of money to a cause. Then he saw a story we did with Second Harvest Heartland about the hunger crisis in Minnesota due to COVID-19.

“It’s the worst food insecurity we have seen since the Great Depression,” Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole said.

Kim found his cause and donated $5 thousand to Second Harvest Heartland.

“This donation is going to help provide 15 thousand meals to our community members who are facing tough times,” Second Harvest Heartland community engagement specialist Anne Laskey said.

Kim says he’s grateful for the support he’s received to stay open to keep feeding the community — through his restaurant and donations.

“This is one way to give back and thank the community,” Kim added.

Second Harvest Heartland says right now 1 in 5 children in Minnesota don’t know where their next meal is coming from. If you would like to donate click here.