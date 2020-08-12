Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people have been putting on a few pounds during the pandemic, others are finding more time to exercise.
Now, a new survey by UnitedHealthcare shows more than two-thirds of Americans say walking has been their preferred way to get exercise since the start of the pandemic.
“This is really good news because, first of all, it’s a great way to stay healthy. And second of all, it’s a COVID-friendly activity. It’s something you can do as a solo activity, but you can also do it with a friend and still maintain social distancing,” Rebecca Madsen, chief consumer officer for UnitedHealthcare, said.
