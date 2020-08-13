Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We may be entering the dog days of summer, but already people are seeing signs of fall on store shelves and in their social media feeds.
That’s right, Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) thinks it’s pumpkin season already. They’re rolling out pumpkin flavored coffee and bakery items next week.
This is the earliest they’ve made this flavor available.
Christmas fanatics, don’t get your hopes up. Dunkin hasn’t said if this means they’ll release those flavors any earlier.
You must log in to post a comment.