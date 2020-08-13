Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County are investigating after an unattended semi-tractor was found engulfed in flames Wednesday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 10:50 p.m. to County Road 75, north of 240th Street in St. Augusta after a passerby reported the fire.
Upon arrival, deputies found a 2016 red freightliner semi-tractor on fire and fully engulfed in flames. The freightliner was parked on the shoulder of the roadway and did not have a trailer.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were unable to find anyone in the area other than the caller.
The St. Augusta Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.