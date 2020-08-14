MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Friday, the City Council approved an ordinance establishing seven new cultural districts in Minneapolis.
The cultural districts, part of the Minneapolis 2040 plan, designate specific neighborhoods where the city will focus on advancing racial equity, preventing displacement, preserving cultural identity, and fueling economic growth.
The ordinance established cultural districts along 38th Street South, Cedar Avenue South, Central Avenue, East Lake Street, Franklin Avenue East, West Broadway, and Lowry Avenue North. These areas have a rich sense of cultural and linguistic identity, and are populated by people of color, Indigenous people, and immigrants.
City staff and policy leaders worked with 30 community leaders representing 20 organizations over the course of two years on the formation of the cultural districts ordinance.
“This long-term effort to establish these districts are one step that the City of Minneapolis is taking to redress some of the harms that have been perpetrated against communities of color throughout Minneapolis’ history,” said Andrea Jenkins, Vice President of the City Council. “Today is beginning of what will hopefully lead to more equity, more investment in our marginalized communities.”
The ordinance allows the city to prioritize the deployment of resources to equitably advance cultural and linguistic identity, commercial vitality, stable housing, and infrastructure within the districts.
To read more about the cultural districts, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.