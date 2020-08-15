NWS: EF-0 Tornado Touched Down Near CrystalAfter severe weather crossed over Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Crystal on Friday night.

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms And Possible Tornadoes Leave Behind Damage"The sky was really yellow," said Matt Pletcher on Friday night. "And I looked out to our front yard, everything seemed fine, then we looked out the side and saw this massive tree down on top of one of our cars."

Xcel Energy Working To Restore Power To Over 17,500 Minnesotans Affected By Severe StormsXcel Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Minnesota affected by the severe storms that rolled through the state Friday evening.

Good Question: Why Are Hailstones Different Sizes? Many of you ended up with dents in your cars and roofs. Reports on hail range from hail the size of a pea to the size of a tennis ball, or even bigger.

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms Roll Across State With Damaging Winds, Isolated TornadoesA line of severe storms washed over the state Friday afternoon to evening bringing threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.