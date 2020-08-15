MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teen girl sustained minor injuries after a small plane crash in central Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 1:07 p.m. of an aircraft that had crashed and was on fire in Brandon. All occupants were out of the plane and not requesting medical assistance.
The plane, piloted by 53-year-old Paul Erickson, said that he was attempting to takeoff and experienced momentary engine failure. He then attempted to land and struck a small pole and brush at the end of the grass runway. When the plane came to rest, it immediately started on fire.
Authorities say the pilot was uninjured and the 15-year-old passenger sustained a small burn to her leg. Both were evaluated at the scene by ambulance personnel and released without transport.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
