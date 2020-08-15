MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Minnesota affected by the severe storms that rolled through the state Friday evening.
As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, more than 24,000 customers in Minnesota are without power with the vast majority of those in the Twin Cities metro area. For updated numbers of customers currently affected, click here.
At 9 p.m. on Friday, more than 54,000 in the metro area had been affected by a power loss.
The electric services company says it’s working as “quickly and safely as possible to assess damage and restore power.”
More than 500 employees and contractors are part of the effort to restore power back to those who lost it. The top priority is given to situations that threaten public safety, such as live downed wires.
Xcel Energy urges safety and caution for those traveling in affected areas.
Contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999 to report downed lines or natural gas leaks.
