MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after five people were injured following multiple Minneapolis shootings Saturday evening into early morning hours Sunday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at 9:39 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a victim who reported being shot on 29th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South. The victim was located and refused to give any information to police and medical personnel.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Also at 9:39 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of 36th Street South on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located two victims, one man and one woman, both in their 20s.

Both victims were transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Preliminary information suggests that it may have been robbery related.

Officers then responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 1 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue North. This was upgraded to a shooting while officers were on their way to the scene.

Officers arrived and located a man, believed to be in his late 20s, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told officers he was in the area and was shot. Officers say the victim would not disclose any other information.

Then at about 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to HCMC on a report of a person that walked in for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with the victim, and the man is believed to be in his late 20s. The victim stated he was in the area of 22nd Street West and Lyndale Avenue and got into an argument with another man who shot him. The victim would not provide a description of the suspect or any other information.

Minneapolis police are investigating. They do not know if any of these incidences are related at this time.