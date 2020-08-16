MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters gathered outside the governor’s residence Sunday afternoon in St. Paul to demand payment to those impacted by slavery and racial injustice.
The rally was held in honor of George Floyd, with organizers asking the United States government to pay reparations to American descendants of slavery. They also say payment is due for police brutality.
“I think we need a lot more ADOS, I didn’t say people of color, I said American descendants of slaves,” an activist named Reggie said. “Because on the totem pole of people of color, me, George Floyd, we’re on the bottom of that.”
Sunday’s rally was organized by several groups, including Black Lives Matter Minnesota and Communities United Against Police Brutality.
