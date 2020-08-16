‘Boat Access Only’: Larry The Mailman Delivers By Boat To Cabin Owners On Lake VermillionThere’s a place in northern Minnesota where the mail is delivered by boat. It has to be: roads don’t actually reach many of the cabins on Lake Vermillion. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, WCCO’s John Lauritsen went along for the ride on Lake Vermillion in St. Louis County, and got a history lesson on the family behind it all.