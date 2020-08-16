CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Robbery, U of M Safety Alert, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety advisory after a robbery occurred near campus late Saturday night.

According to the university, the incident happened at about midnight near 5th Street SE and 11th Avenue SE.

The suspects were driving a 4-door car with different colored front doors. Officials say the suspects suggested, but not directly expressed, they had a knife and punched the victim in the face.

Police are investigating and warning nearby residence to use caution in the area. No additional details are available at this time.

