MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody following a shooting early Monday morning in South St. Paul that left one victim hurt and another dead.
The South St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to the shooting shortly before 4 a.m. on the 600 block of 17th Avenue North.
At the scene, the officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought them to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other was listed in stable condition.
Witnesses said the shooter fled the area before police arrived. Around 7 a.m., the suspect was found in the lobby of a nearby motel. Officers took him into custody.
The shooting is under investigation by the South St. Paul Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at 651-554-3300.
You must log in to post a comment.