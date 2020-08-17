MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Practices are slated to begin Monday for many high school athletes across Minnesota, but they’ll look different this year.
The sports returning are soccer, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming. The football and volleyball seasons have been pushed back to spring.
This week will focus on establishing new habits, as several safety measures will be in place to protect students against the novel coronavirus. For instance, practices will accommodate social distancing and screenings, as well as other protocols from the Health Department’s guidelines.
Schools will also have plans in place if students begin to test positive for COVID-19. Those plans will likely be different depending on the sport.
The athletic calendar this spring will be shortened, and teams will only play against local competition.
The current plans will be subject to change, as it’s unclear what will happen in regards to the pandemic once classes start again.
