MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported Tuesday 359 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in Minnesota, there have been 66,061 total positive cases and 1,721 cumulative deaths. 1,287 of the deaths have taken place in long-term care facilities. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, seven took place in an assisted living facility.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Health officials report a little over 7,000 tests have been administered in the past 24 hours. In total, over 1.2 million tests have been completed, with over 1 million Minnesotans tested.
Currently, there are 307 people recovering from the virus in Minnesota hospitals, 154 of which are in the ICU.
The University of Minnesota released a study on Monday analyzing the racial disparities apparent in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota and throughout the United States. Black and Hispanic communities have been hospitalized at a higher rate than their white counterparts, while the Asian American community has been hospitalized at a lower rate than the relative size of their population.
READ MORE: ‘Significant Disparities’ Found In COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Minnesota, Other States
As Minnesota is capable of processing up to 20,000 tests each day, health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
