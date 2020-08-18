Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s African American Heritage Museum is reopening Tuesday for the first time in months.
On display will be new exhibits, and there’ll also be new rules to protect against COVID-19.
Masks will be required and capacity will be reduced to allow for social distancing. Museum officials say hand sanitizer will be available and cleaning protocols will be updated.
Tickets to the museum are free, but visitors are urged to reserve them in advance.
