MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Food preps are underway at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Tuesday.

Of course, like everything else in 2020, things will look different this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The Minnesota State Fair Food Parade debuts Thursday. The three-weekend event is sold out, with tickets selling out almost instantly.

Typically, the fairgrounds would be abuzz with activity, but nothing about this year is typical, says fair spokesperson Danielle Dullinger.

“It’s wild. I think we’re all a little shocked that this is what’s happening, that it’s not the typical fair. It’s a bummer, it’s sad,” Dullinger said. “But we’re excited we can at least bring some part of the fair to at least some fair guests.”

Sixteen food vendors are spaced throughout the grounds to host the drive-through car parade.

“We knew that it was going to be popular, not this popular, that’s for sure,” Dullinger said.

The lucky ticketholders will have access to a mile-and-a-half, meandering multi-hour tour through fair favorites, like West Indies Soul Food, which is owned by Sharon Richards-Noel.

“This is different, but it’s exciting,” Richards-Noel said.

Vendors are streamlining their menus for efficiency.

“We won’t be able to have the cheesy grits, we won’t be able to have the pork chops on a stick, the barbeque jerk pork chops on a stick, but we OK, we fine,” Richards-Noel said.

Martha Rossini Olson, founder of Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, isn’t sour either.

“It will still definitely taste the same, and, you know, I don’t know if it will quite be the exact same, but I really look at this as being a historic event,” Rossini Olson said.

One difference at Sweet Martha’s is that they will only have one menu item, but it will be their famous buckets. They will be coming in a bag to keep it sanitary.

And even though Rossini Olson is expecting one-tenth the revenue of a normal year, there is still full appreciation.

“I’m thinking that everyone will enjoy the food parade,” Rossini Olson said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

