MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly stabbed a man and then threw him over a bridge near Rochester.
Dodge County Dispatch received a report of the incident on Wednesday at 3:04 p.m. When they arrived to the scene at Milliken Creek Bridge on County Road 22 East of Highway 57, they found a victim hiding in a wooded area nearby. The 62-year-old man from Rochester explained he had been assaulted by a man who cut him and then threw him over the bridge. He was transported to St. Mary’s ER in Rochester.
After he came out from surgery, the victim identified the suspect as Rigo Eleazar Lopez Macias, otherwise known as Alejandro Torres Lopez. Macias works at Rochester Cheese under the “Alejandro” alias. Authorities believe the attempted murder to be related to a drug dispute.
Macias is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic man. He is roughly 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen fleeing the scene in a 2013 Gray Ford Taurus Sedan with Minnesota license number ECH680. The sedan is registered to his girlfriend, 27-year-old Evylinda Favela Perez.
Macias is wanted for 1st degree attempted murder; authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about Macias or his whereabouts, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 507-635-6200.
You must log in to post a comment.