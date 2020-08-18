MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Things were a little different this year for journalism students attending ThreeSixty Journalism’s 2020 Digital Media Arts Camp. As COVID-19 continued its hold on normal life in Minnesota, students had to get creative with virtual efforts.
As in the past, WCCO was one of the media entities supporting students as volunteer mentors. Among the students’ projects WCCO assisted with was a photo essay on serving elders being orchestrated by the Minneapolis American Indian Center, a piece our photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun helped mentor into fruition. The essay was accomplished by Emil Liden.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected the Native American community across the country and especially here in the Twin Cities,” Liden said. “The Native American tradition of caring for the elderly is something that Brian and those at the Minneapolis American Indian Center hold dear to their hearts.”
Additionally, two students attending this year’s camp created digital video pieces with help from their mentors.
The first investigates the institutions fighting for a better future for Minnesota’s youth of color.
The other profiled the Minneapolis-based organization SEAD (Southeast Asian Diaspora) Project, which works to empower Southeast Asian communities through storytelling.
