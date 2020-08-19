MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New evidence from George Floyd’s arrest is shedding a light on the ex-officers’ actions during the deadly encounter.
Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Keung were the first to respond to the call. Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao arrived soon after, and while trying to get Floyd in custody, they put him on the ground and Chauvin held a knee to Floyd’s neck.
An audio recording of Lane’s interview with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reveals the former officers thought Floyd was being unreasonable because he was on drugs.
—
BCA: “Is Mr. Floyd’s disposition changing over time as your holding him there?”
Lane: “Yeah”
BCA: “How so?”
Lane: “He was actively fighting us initially…and then he just was kinda talking for a while and saying stuff that he couldn’t breathe and that his back hurt.”
BCA: “Did you hear him say that I can’t breathe?”
Lane: “Yep”
—
Lane also questioned if they could have restrained Floyd differently, but Chauvin told him no.
Lane’s attorney wants the case against him dropped. The four former officers will return to court next month.
