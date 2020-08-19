Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Phillipe Cunningham, Minneapolis City Councilmember, said on Twitter on Wednesday his mother had tested positive for COVID-19.
“My mom just tested positive for COVID,” he wrote on twitter. “I’m an elected official so I will hold the profanity I so want to spew, but WEAR A MASK, PEOPLE. You care causing needless suffering.”
Cunningham is a representative for Ward 4, which encompasses parts of north Minneapolis.
