MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy with some developmental disabilities has been reported missing in Isanti County Wednesday morning.
According to the county sheriff’s office, Brenden Marx walked away from his home in Athens Township on Tuesday evening.
Police say that deputies have searched the area and have not yet located him.
Investigators say he has done this before, and will usually walk up to a house to ask for help.
Please contact 911 if you see him. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt with dark blue tennis shoes, and was wearing a red baseball cap.
