MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After months of planning, the Renaissance Festival announced Wednesday that the fall event would not take place in 2020.
They previously announced their intentions to mark the occasion, albeit later in the year than usual (Sept. 5 through Oct. 4). The Renaissance Festival said they had extended their lease, and will remain in Shakopee at least through next year.
That delay to later in the fall had been in order to give more time for state officials, scientists and health experts to monitor the continued spread — or containment — of COVID-19 in the state.
However, event organizers said it was increasingly clear that “the current State directives will not change significantly in time to allow the Festival to open this fall.”
While organizers were confident their plans would have been safe, and they noted they disagree with the current state directives in place, they share state officials’ goal of “keeping Minnesotans safe and healthy.”
The Renaissance Festival intends to go forward with some of the other plans, including a reimagined “Feast of Fantasy,” along with an October “Phantom’s Feast.”
Their hope is to return in 2021 with a 50th anniversary Renaissance Festival in the traditional sense.
