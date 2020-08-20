Tastefully Simple shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning Viewers. Use the promo code “WCCO” for 15% off a purchase through Aug. 31.

Mini Chicken Pot Pies Recipe

Ingredients

1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon roasted garlic infused oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in ½-inch cubes

2 teaspoon garlic seasoning

2 teaspoon spinach and herb seasoning

1 (8 ounce) tube crescent dough sheet

1 (10.75 ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In large skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. roasted garlic infused oil over medium-high heat. Add next 3 ingredients and sauté until chicken is browned.

Meanwhile, unroll crescent dough on a piece of aluminum foil and press to make 10 x 13-inch rectangle. Cut dough into 12 squares. Lightly grease a 12-count muffin pan with remaining 1 tsp. Roasted Garlic Infused Oil; press dough into the bottom and up the sides of each cup.

Add remaining ingredients to the chicken mixture in skillet and spoon mixture into each cup. Bake 12-15 minutes or until nicely browned. Let cool 5 minutes before removing from muffin pan. Salt and pepper to taste. Makes 6 servings. Serve with fresh fruit.

Freeze for later: Combine 1 Tbsp. Roasted Garlic Infused Oil and next 3 ingredients in a gallon resealable freezer bag. Combine soup and vegetables in a quart resealable freezer bag. Combine all bags in a gallon resealable freezer bag. Seal well, label and freeze. Thaw completely. Prepare as directed above.

Easy Lasagna Cups Recipe

Ingredients

1 pound 94% lean ground turkey

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

3 tablespoons Mama Mia Marinara Sauce Mix

24 wonton wrappers

¾ cup ricotta cheese

1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F;. In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook and crumble turkey until no longer pink, about 5-6 minutes; drain off liquid. Stir in next 2 ingredients.

Meanwhile, in lightly greased 1 (12-count) muffin pan and firmly press 2 separated wonton wrappers into each cup, off-setting corners to form a star shape. Divide meat mixture into cups, top with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Bake 11-13 minutes or until cups are lightly browned. Makes 6 servings.

Serve with a side salad and assorted vegetable sticks.

Make ahead and freeze: Place turkey in a quart freezer bag. Place next 2 ingredients in a quart freezer bag. Place both bags in a gallon freezer bag. Seal well, label and freeze. Thaw completely. Continue with step 1.

Back-to-School “Pencil” Snacks

