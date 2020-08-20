MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-nine bars and restaurants across Minnesota have been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks since the beginning of June.

Half of the restaurants are in Minneapolis and St. Paul, including three of the big restaurants with decks on Lake Minnetonka.

Businesses make the list after seven of more customers likely transmitted the virus at the bar or restaurant.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they inspect all locations that end up on this list, and most often the restaurants are complying with safety commendations, but customers are creating the community spread.

MDH says it’s the establishment’s choice if they want to shut down to clean and sanitize or stay open.

For perspective, the association Minnesota Hospitality says the number of cases confirmed at a restaurant or bar makes up only 2.3% of the total state cases.

Here are the 29 businesses:

Burnsville: Los Grandes

Minneapolis: Crave (Downtown)

Minneapolis: 4th Street Saloon

Howard Lake: American Legion Post 145

Rosemount: VFW Post 9433

Coon Rapids: Texas Roadhouse

Cross Lake: Moonlite Bay

Minneapolis: Seven Steakhouse (Downtown)

Wayzata: CoV

Excelsior: Maynard’s

Spring Park: Lord Fletcher’s

Minneapolis: Fogo de Chao (Downtown)

St. Paul: Billy’s on Grand

Minneapolis: Graze (North Loop)

Minneapolis: The Saloon (Downtown)

Minneapolis: The Loop (North Loop)

Minneapolis: Union Rooftop & Bar (Downtown)

Minneapolis: Stella’s Fish Café (Uptown)

Minneapolis: Uptown Tavern

New Prague: City Club Bar

Rochester: Dooley’s Pub

Minneapolis: Kollege Klub (Dinkytown)

Minneapolis: Pourhouse (Uptown)

Mankato: Rounders

Mankato: The Underground

Mankato: The 507

St. Cloud: The Pickled Loon

Minneapolis: Sally’s (Dinkytown)

Minneapolis: Cowboy Jack’s (Downtown)

MDH updates the list every week. So far it’s remained steady at 29 restaurants for the last two weeks.