MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta Airlines announced Thursday they will continue to block middle seats in their airplanes until Jan. 6, 2021.
However, for parties of three or more, middle seats will appear as available for booking, to allow families to travel together.
“We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “We’ll continue taking a thoughtful, layered approach ensuring customers know to expect the highest standard of care as they prepare for their holiday travels.”
Through Oct. 31, Delta will also continue to limit capacity on their airplanes, with or without the middle seats. The first class cabin will be at half capacity, and the airline will block an aisle of seats on airplanes without middle seats.
Delta has also said they are looking for ways to upgrade to larger aircrafts for popular routes.
