EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Five long months since COVID-19 closed its doors, AMC’s mega movie theaters are welcoming customers, like Jason Hines back.

“The last time I went to a movie was back in March,” said Hines.

Now the avid film fan is among the first to return to AMC’s Southdale Theater, with his e-ticket, reserved seat and face mask.

“I like the whole theater experience,” added Hines. “Sitting there at a nice big screen, comfortable seats, I just missed the whole thing.”

Giving customers confidence to return to the big screen experience means all theater staff will wear gloves and all seats are thoroughly disinfected.

To reduce lines at concession stands there are fewer choices and no refills.

Spacing and directional decals are on the floors as well as numerous hand sanitizing stations. For the required social distancing, theater seating is limited to just 20 percent of capacity.

“Oh, I missed it a lot,” smiles Breion Creer.

The film fan loves taking in the big screen with his mother. But with Hollywood’s studios closed, he doesn’t expect a rush of new releases.

So AMC is bringing back popular films from the past. Shows like Black Panther, Ghostbusters and Grease.

But the big question still unanswered is, will customers feel taking in a show is safe?

“I feel like if they didn’t have a handle on it they wouldn’t be able to do this today,” said Creer. “I feel pretty safe, I really do.”

To celebrate AMC’s 100th anniversary, Thursday only admission prices rolled back to 1920 — the last time you could sit and enjoy a film for just 15 cents.