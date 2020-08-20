Love Island returns for its second season on CBS Monday, August 24th at 8:00PM ET/PT. The international sensation puts 11 singles into a stunning villa in Las Vegas ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up, and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly.

Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Check out the video above to meet a few of this season’s Islanders plus hear from host Arielle Vandenberg and Executive Producers Jessica Castro and Ben Thursby-Palmer on what it took to put this show together during a global pandemic. Be sure to tune in Monday, August 24th at 8:00PM ET/PT for the premiere of Love Island season two, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.