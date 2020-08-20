MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis is trying to find a new place to house part of its police force.
Rioters set fire to the department’s Third Precinct building on the night of May 28, three days after George Floyd died while in police custody.
The precinct’s officers are currently working out of the Minneapolis Convention Center downtown, but a Minneapolis City Council committee voted Thursday in favor of subleasing a warehouse off of East 26th Street and Minnehaha Avenue in the Seward neighborhood, about a half-mile northwest of the now-derelict 3rd Precinct building.
Rent and renovations would cost around $1.2 million. The full city council still needs to approve the plan.
