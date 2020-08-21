Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota men are charged with arson during the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death.
Marc Gonzales of Wayzata is facing one count of conspiracy to commit arson, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Officials say Gonzales, 29, poured gasoline on the Wells Fargo Bank on May 28 in order to start a fire.
Twenty-four-year-old Alexander Heil of Monticello is also facing one count of conspiracy to commit arson in the Wells Fargo Bank fire.
Both individuals will make their initial court appearance at a later date.
